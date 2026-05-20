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Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
38m

Sent to US Senators Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska this a.m.:

"D.O.J. Hands Trump, His Family and Businesses Immunity From Tax Investigations" - NYT Headline

Based on your record, I have absolutely no doubt that you will vote to confirm Trump's next nominee for Attorney General, a nominee who will endorse this immunity along with the oh-so-patriotic $1.776 billion dollar slush fund. Your moral bankruptcy is so complete that the impulse to ask you to not support such a nominee, and to block the immunity and the slush fund, is obviously ridiculous and exercise of that impulse would just be pissing into the wind. Trump's actions are an obvious middle finger to all your constituents who believe in the ideals that are the bedrock of constitutional and democratic governance. Your enabling of all this has earned you a middle finger from me.

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SandraLea's avatar
SandraLea
31mEdited

Yesterday I saw Michael Fanone on Deadline White House. What he said broke my heart. He’s getting more death threats from crazed MAGAts who are now convinced Trump will pardon and pay them for their murder. This is deeply disturbing and so very sad.

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