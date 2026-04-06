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John Joss's avatar
John Joss
37mEdited

With respect to the war with Iran, any member of the U.S. Armed Services who participates in any way in attacks on civilian infrastructure is obeying an illegal order, is guilty of war crimes under international law, and treasonously violating their oaths of service to the Constitution.

Full stop. End of subject.

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Heather Oliphant's avatar
Heather Oliphant
33m

I know everyone is (rightly) focused on Trump's message on 4/5 about further attacks on Iran, but I'm even more worried/scared about Hegseth especially since he has been firing General's left and right and who will be left in the Pentagon that is reasoned and ethical. Not sure what my question is really about this other than, how to we deal with someone like Hegseth who is surrounding himself with more people like him?

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