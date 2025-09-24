The Bulwark

Dr. Ashish Jha Shreds Trump’s Pseudoscience

Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Jonathan Cohn
Sep 24, 2025
Jonathan Cohn talks with Ashish Jha, physician and former White House COVID-19 response coordinator, about Trump’s claims from the White House linking Tylenol and vaccines to autism, calling it the worst public health briefing since the bleach moment.

