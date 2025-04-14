Playback speed
Earthquake Tries to Kill Tim Miller!

Tim Miller
Apr 14, 2025
A line has been crossed after President Trump buddied up with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele at the White House and appears determined to defy the Supreme Court by not securing the return of a wrongly deported man. Tim and Cam discuss why Americans better start acting like we're plunging into authoritarianism.

Plus, the pair debate whether progressive policies are needed to building a winning counter movement, Tim recounts his initial reaction to Jeb Bush's infamous "please, clap," line, and an earthquake disrupts the recording!

Gen Z swung hard for Trump in 2024, and Tim Miller wants to know why. He’s teaming up with Cameron Kasky on the For You Pod to break down the politics of the TikTok generation—what’s driving their shift and what it will take to win them back. Tune in weekly for sharp insights into America’s youngest voters.
