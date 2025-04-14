Earthquake Tries to Kill Tim Miller!

A line has been crossed after President Trump buddied up with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele at the White House and appears determined to defy the Supreme Court by not securing the return of a wrongly deported man. Tim and Cam discuss why Americans better start acting like we're plunging into authoritarianism.

Plus, the pair debate whether progressive policies are needed to building a winning counter movement, Tim recounts his initial reaction to Jeb Bush's infamous "please, clap," line, and an earthquake disrupts the recording!

