Elon and Trump's Goldfinger Plot For Fort Knox

Ben Parker is joined by Stan Veuger, senior fellow in economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, to discuss Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s plans to check on the gold at Fort Knox, what it’s there for, and their calculated schemes to increase the value of BitCoin.

