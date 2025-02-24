Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
7
3

Elon and Trump's Goldfinger Plot For Fort Knox

Benjamin Parker
Feb 24, 2025
∙ Paid
7
3
Share

Ben Parker is joined by Stan Veuger, senior fellow in economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, to discuss Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s plans to check on the gold at Fort Knox, what it’s there for, and their calculated schemes to increase the value of BitCoin.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Benjamin Parker
Recent Episodes
Elon's DOGE Email Unleashes Chaos
  Sam SteinTim Miller, and Lauren Egan
CPAC 2025: MAGA’s Big Party Was a Festival of Grievance and Boredom
  Sam Stein and Andrew Egger
Trump Administration is SLIDING Toward DICTATORSHIP (w/ Robert Kagan) | Bulwark On Sunday
  William Kristol
Elon Musk’s Most Asinine Plan Yet
  Sam Stein
Trump Fires Top Military Brass in Friday Night Purge
  Sam Stein and William Kristol
GOP Hypocrisy: They Once Stood With Ukraine—Now They Bow to Trump
  Sarah Longwell
DOGE’s DUMBEST Firing Yet
  Sam Stein and Andrew Egger