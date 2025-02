Sam Stein discusses the long-lasting damages of DOGE's cut on science and innovation, as academic whistleblowers ring the alarms on the impacts that could last generations.

Read More from Sam Stein, "The DOGE Brain Drain Has Begun"

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.