Elon's Worst Day: Baby Mamas, Spaceship Crashes, Stock Tanks, DOGE Embarrassments & More!

Sam Stein
and
Tim Miller
Mar 07, 2025
11
27
Tim Miller and Sam Stein review Elon Musk's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day, from being demoted, spaceship bursting to bits, Tesla stock continuing to plummet, and continued issues with his many baby mamas.

