The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Ep. 1: The Corruption of Lindsey Graham
68
0:00
-26:48

Ep. 1: The Corruption of Lindsey Graham

Will Saletan
Jul 03, 2023
68
Share

Lindsey Graham was once one of Donald Trump's fiercest critics—before becoming one of his most important collaborators. His eventual capitulation is really a story about what happened to the whole Republican Party.

The Bulwark presents The Corruption of Lindsey Graham, with Will Saletan.

To listen to the rest of this audio adaptation or to read The Corruption of Lindsey Graham in PDF or Kindle formats at thebulwark.com/lindseygraham.

This series was recently awarded the 2024 Webby People’s Choice Award for Podcasts, News & Politics (Limited-Series & Specials).

68 Comments
The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Will Saletan
Writes The Bulwark Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Frank Bruni: The Age of Grievance
  Tim Miller
Tom Mauser and Bill Kristol: Columbine, 25 Years On
  Tim Miller and William Kristol
Amanda Carpenter: Welcome to Coalition Government
  Tim Miller and Amanda Carpenter
Ali Vitali and Will Saletan: An Epiphany on Ukraine?
  Tim Miller and Will Saletan
David Sanger: New Cold Wars
  Tim Miller
Ross Douthat: Elite Outrage Is Not Enough
  Tim Miller
Bill Kristol and Ben Wittes: The Split-Screen Reality
  Tim MillerWilliam Kristol, and Benjamin Wittes
Jonathan Chait: Trump Broke the Scales
  Tim Miller