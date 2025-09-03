Epstein Victims Hold Presser; Trump Shrugs It Off as ‘Hoax’

Sam Stein and Joe Perticone talk the battle over releasing the Epstein files, as survivors demand full disclosure and a bipartisan push seeks a vote. Marjorie Taylor Greene turns the Trump Administration's words against them, the Republicans try to stall through the Oversight Committee, and Trump continues to call it a hoax.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.