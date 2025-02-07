Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
6
10

Ezra Klein: The Resistance, Back from the Dead

Tim Miller
Feb 07, 2025
∙ Paid
6
10
Share

Partly because of the courts and partly because the White House keeps stepping on rakes or trying to break everything, the Dems who were too chill about Trump pre- and post-election have fully moved into 'threat to the Republic' mode. Meanwhile, angry bureaucrats, particularly at the FBI, are digging in. But don't be sanguine because the administration is still trying to take a wrecking ball to the civil service— anything that goes wrong that involves the government though (like that measles outbreak in Texas) they're going to own from here on out. Plus, Trump's dirty energy policy, the challenge of getting his tax cuts through Congress, and Kanye goes all in on Hitler.

Ezra Klein joins Tim on the weekend pod.

Leave a comment

show notes
Ezra's forthcoming book with Derek Thompson, "Abundance"
Ezra's show on YouTube

Measles Outbreak Mounts Among Children in One of Texas’ Least Vaccinated Counties
Tim's playlist

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

The Bulwark
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Video
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Michael Steele: Gum Up the Works
  Tim Miller
Ben Stiller: 'Severance,' but Real Life
  Tim Miller
Anne Applebaum: Outside the Rule of Law
  Tim Miller and Anne Applebaum
Will Saletan and Scott Lincicome: A Crime Boss Has Taken Over
  Tim Miller and Will Saletan
Andrew Weissmann: A MAGAtocracy and a Babytocracy
  Tim Miller and Andrew Weissmann
Tommy Vietor: Deniability Is All That Matters
  Tim Miller
Mona Charen: A Moment of Truth
  Tim Miller and Mona Charen