The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

Far-Right Conservative From Mehdi’s Jubilee Debate SPEAKS OUT (w/ Edwin Sicairos)

Tim Miller's avatar
Cam Kasky's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Cam Kasky
Aug 02, 2025
∙ Paid
1
1
Share

Edwin Sicairos, a DACA recipient who grew up undocumented in Arizona, shares his journey of being bullied in school to finding his voice in conservative circles. Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky find out what really happened behind the scenes on the viral Jubilee debate, how his immigration journey shaped his politics, and why he considers himself a Christian nationalist.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Leave a comment

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture