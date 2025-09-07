The Bulwark

Florida Surgeon General’s Dangerous Vaccine Move

Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Sep 07, 2025
Florida’s top doctor is pushing anti-vaccine politics while DeSantis bets big on a move most voters never asked for. Tim Miller and Sam Stein break down the dangerous gamble, the polling, and the growing backlash.

