Fraud at the Box Office!
Fraud at the Box Office!

Plus: Is 'Strays' doggone funny?
Sonny Bunch
Aug 22, 2023

On this week’s show, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss fraud at the Korean box office and why rumors of studios and distributors inflating receipts are regular fodder for the conspiratorially minded. Then they review Strays, a movie that made some of them laugh despite themselves. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ for our bonus episode Friday about the sad state of the R-rated comedy. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

Discussion about this episode

