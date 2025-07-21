Freed from Hell, but Still Not Safe

Tim Miller talks with Mother Jones reporters Noah Lanard and Isabela Dias about their investigation into how innocent Venezuelan migrants were secretly deported by the U.S., detained in El Salvador, and used in a political prisoner swap.

You can read their full story at Mother Jones: “We Were Kidnapped”

