The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3
6

Freed from Hell, but Still Not Safe

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jul 21, 2025
3
6
Share

Tim Miller talks with Mother Jones reporters Noah Lanard and Isabela Dias about their investigation into how innocent Venezuelan migrants were secretly deported by the U.S., detained in El Salvador, and used in a political prisoner swap.

You can read their full story at Mother Jones: “We Were Kidnapped”

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

For ad-free, audio editions of Bulwark+ Takes, add your private feed to your podcast player of choice, here.

Bulwark Takes are also available (ad supported) on YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture