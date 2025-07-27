Trump’s Epstein Scandal Sparks Desperate Distraction

Trump lashed out at Beyoncé, Kamala Harris, and more in a late night post but it’s not just noise. Sam Stein and Tim Miller break down what Trump might really be trying to distract from and why it could backfire.
As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.
Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.
Share this post