Trump’s Epstein Scandal Sparks Desperate Distraction

Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Jul 27, 2025
Trump lashed out at Beyoncé, Kamala Harris, and more in a late night post but it’s not just noise. Sam Stein and Tim Miller break down what Trump might really be trying to distract from and why it could backfire.

