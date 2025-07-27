The Bulwark

Tim Miller: Epstein Outrage Is Breaking Through

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jul 27, 2025
Tim Miller joins Jen Psaki and Ezra Levin to discuss how the Epstein files are shaking up politics—fracturing Trump’s base, angering disengaged voters, and creating a rare opportunity for Democrats if they don’t blow it.

