Bulwark on Sunday: Trump’s Decades With Epstein

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
William Kristol's avatar
Tom Joscelyn's avatar
William Kristol
and
Tom Joscelyn
Jul 27, 2025
Transcript

From secret notes to shady friendships, Bill Kristol and Tom Joscelyn break down Trump’s long and unsettling ties to Jeffrey Epstein, what the evidence shows, and why the truth still matters.

Stacy Williams talks with Tim about her relationship with Epstein and brush with Trump in 1990s

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

