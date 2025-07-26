The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
18
23

Epstein Victim: He Said He Had Me on Video — Where’s the Transparency?

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jul 26, 2025
18
23
Share
Transcript

Former model Stacey Williams speaks out about being assaulted by Donald Trump in his office and Epstein’s disturbing role in enabling abuse. Epstein told Williams that he filmed her, and she's demanding transparency from the DOJ — what exactly is in the Epstein files?

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture