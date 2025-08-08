The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
8

From “Kill the Cops” to DOJ Paycheck (w/ Mike Fanone)

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Aug 08, 2025
11
8
Share
Transcript

Tim Miller is joined by Michael Fanone to discuss the appointment of Jared Wise, a January 6th insurrectionist who shouted “Kill them!” at police officers, to a role at the Department of Justice's new "Weaponization Working Group."

Follow Michael:
Michael Fanone's Youtube

Michael Fanone's Substack

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture