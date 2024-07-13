Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Gambling Our Rights? (with Audie Cornish)

Black voters in focus.
Sarah Longwell
Jul 13, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Democrats' spin holds that the calls for Joe Biden to drop out are driven by the media, while base Democratic voters beyond Washington are committed to seeing Biden as the nominee, and there will be a backlash if he isn't. In a series of focus groups with black Democratic voters this week, we found the truth to be more complicated. Audie Cornish, host o…

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
Derangement vs. Impairment (with Tim Miller)
  Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller
Former Hillary Voters for Trump (with Amy Walter)
  Sarah Longwell
The Least MAGA Red State (with McKay Coppins)
  Sarah Longwell and McKay Coppins
Is The GOP 'Happy With Losing'? (with Isaac Arnsdorf)
  Sarah Longwell
Former Trump Voters Say 'Lock Him Up' (with Laura Barrón-López)
  Sarah Longwell
It's Just About Feelings, Man (with Jonathan V. Last)
  Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last
The Holocaust Denier from North Carolina (with Zach Montellaro)
  Sarah Longwell