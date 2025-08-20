The Bulwark

Gavin Goes FULL TRUMP! Tucker DROOLS Over Dictatorship! Trump’s CULT Has COPS?!

Tim Miller's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Tim Miller
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Andrew Egger
Aug 20, 2025
JVL, Tim Miller, and special guest Andrew Egger get into the rise of Trump’s cult cops, the right’s open flirtation with Caesarism, and whether Newsom’s new “mean streak” is a weapon or a trap for Democrats.

