Gen Z Isn’t Protesting Anymore

Rachel Janfaza and Lauren Egan explore a striking political shift: campus protests that once followed every move of Democrats have all but vanished under Trump—even amid a growing conflict with Iran. From massive campus shutdowns to near silence, what happened to Gen Z activism? They discuss protest fatigue, fear of consequences, changing campus rules, and a deeper cultural shift among young voters who may be giving up on protests altogether.

Read more from Lauren’s reporting: https://www.thebulwark.com/p/the-campus-protest-culture-that-targeted-biden-goes-silent-for-trump-iran-anti-war

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