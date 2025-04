Tim and Cam welcome progressive political YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella. They debate whether to struggles of Gen Z are uniquely awful, or just part for the course. The trio also discuss the importance of authenticity when it comes to appealing to Gen Z voters, and the do's and don’ts of being an actively online politician.

