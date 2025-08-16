Gen Z's Political Shift: Why Young Voters Are Turning on Democrats (Feat. Lakshya Jain)

Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller are joined by "nerdy, abundance-pilled centrist zoomer" Laksha Jain, co-founder of Split Ticket, to unpack the complex dynamics of Gen Z voters and election analysis. Laksha explains the "golden age of map nerds," looking at the intricacies of redistricting battles like California's push for more seats and the critical implications for the Voting Rights Act. They also discuss the alarming trend of Gen Z's shifting political alignment, particularly their surprising lean towards Donald Trump in 2024. How can Democrats win back young voters in upcoming elections?

