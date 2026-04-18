Get Kash Patel Out of the FBI—NOW!

Tim Miller reacts to a jaw-dropping article in The Atlantic which alleges that FBI Director Kash Patel was repeatedly unreachable on the job—including an incident where security considered breaching a locked door to wake him. From a bizarre meltdown over a computer login to allegations of heavy drinking, missed briefings, and weekends in Vegas, Tim takes on this shocking report.

The FBI Director Is MIA

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.