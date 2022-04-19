Hey folks, just popping this up to say we’re off this week (our first week off since headed over to the Bulwark almost 18 months ago!) but we’ll be back next week.
Gone Fishin'
We'll be back next week, folks!
Apr 19, 2022
∙ Paid
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
