GOP Operative Explains Why He Finally Quit the Party (w/ Miles Bruner)

Sam Stein's avatar
Miles Bruner's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Miles Bruner
Oct 21, 2025
9
5
Miles Bruner spent years working inside Republican politics until he could no longer look away. In this conversation with Sam Stein, he explains what it took to finally say enough, the moral cost of silence, and why stepping away was the only way forward.

Read more from Miles.

