GOP Operative Explains Why He Finally Quit the Party (w/ Miles Bruner)

Miles Bruner spent years working inside Republican politics until he could no longer look away. In this conversation with Sam Stein, he explains what it took to finally say enough, the moral cost of silence, and why stepping away was the only way forward.

Read more from Miles.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.