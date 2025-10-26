The Bulwark

The Bulwark

GOP Senators Call Out Trump on the Shutdown

Sam Stein
and
Will Saletan
Oct 26, 2025
Sam Stein and Will Saletan take on the Republicans break amid Trump’s shutdown on Sunday shows as they call out his lack of participation in helping re-open the government, and Scott Bessent fumbles through defending the shutdown and condemning Canada for Ronald Reagan ad.

