The pundit class thought JD Vance performed better than Tim Walz in the vice presidential debate. Voters thought Vance was a good performer, but they couldn't quite shake their skepticism. Puck News's John Heilemann joins Sarah to review voters' reactions to the VP debate and the history of VP picks more broadly.
Grandpa vs. the Slimy Lawyer (with John Heilemann)
Grandpa vs. the Slimy Lawyer (with John Heilemann)
Who Do Voters Think Won the VP Debate?
Oct 05, 2024
The Focus Group
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
