Great Lakes, "Meh" Candidates (with Craig Gilbert and Craig Mauger)

Michigan and Wisconsin aren't just presidential battlegrounds; their Senate races are getting more competitive down the stretch. So how are swing voters thinking about their options?

Craig Gilbert, former DC bureau chief for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and Craig Mauger, political reporter for the Detroit News, join Sarah to break down the electoral landscape in the upper midwest.

By Craig Gilbert: What polling tells us about Wisconsin's undecided voters

