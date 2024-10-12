Playback speed
Great Lakes, "Meh" Candidates (with Craig Gilbert and Craig Mauger)

Sarah Longwell
Oct 12, 2024
Michigan and Wisconsin aren't just presidential battlegrounds; their Senate races are getting more competitive down the stretch. So how are swing voters thinking about their options?

Craig Gilbert, former DC bureau chief for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, and Craig Mauger, political reporter for the Detroit News, join Sarah to break down the electoral landscape in the upper midwest.

show notes
By Craig Gilbert: What polling tells us about Wisconsin's undecided voters

Join The Bulwark for Swing State Swing October 17-19. Sarah, Tim, JVL and friends are hitting the road for three nights of live shows in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Detroit. Tickets and details at TheBulwark.com/events.

