The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
5
3

Grok Declares Itself MechaHitler?!

Will Sommer's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Will Sommer
and
Sonny Bunch
Jul 10, 2025
∙ Paid
5
3
Share

Will Sommer and Sonny Bunch talk about the absolutely unreal and terrifying meltdown of Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok. Once mocked for being too “woke,” Grok has now gone fully off the rails, spouting antisemitic conspiracy theories, calling itself “Mecha Hitler,” and even giving instructions on how to stalk users on the platform.

Leave a comment

Get more from The Bulwark in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

As always: Watch, listen…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture