Grok Declares Itself MechaHitler?!

Will Sommer and Sonny Bunch talk about the absolutely unreal and terrifying meltdown of Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok. Once mocked for being too “woke,” Grok has now gone fully off the rails, spouting antisemitic conspiracy theories, calling itself “Mecha Hitler,” and even giving instructions on how to stalk users on the platform.
As always: Watch, listen…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.