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Justin Lee's avatar
Justin Lee
16m

In Trump's defense, kids are incredibly difficult to talk to. You try to sit them down to have a meaningful conversation about how tariffs and a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz are driving up toy prices, and they just keep repeating, "But I want it."

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Patrick | Complex Simplicity's avatar
Patrick | Complex Simplicity
19m

It remains a persistent, baffling pathology of the American commentariat to constantly search for the phantom threads of strategy within a mind that has spent a lifetime proving its absolute vacancy.

Egger posits that Trump’s bizarre compulsion to interrogate a DoorDash driver about transgender sports, or to complain about Barack Obama’s middle name to grade-schoolers, suggests an "inability to turn off" his supposed strategic "shtick." This generous framing elevates an involuntary verbal hemorrhage into a tactical choice.

I think we need to stop asking why Trump refuses to exercise discipline or alter his political calculus, because doing so falsely implies he possesses the cognitive capacity to formulate a calculus in the first place. There is no hidden genius, no calculated "secret sauce," and certainly no internal monologue weighing the optics of ranting about autopens to children at an Easter Egg Roll. To ask if Trump considered the political ramifications of his behavior is to fundamentally misunderstand the subject. The answer to any question beginning with "Did Trump think of..." is always a resounding, categorical no. He simply is not capable.

I think we would be better off, if we all just admitted that reality.

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