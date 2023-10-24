The Bulwark

Have Scorsese, DiCaprio, and De Niro Done It Again?
Have Scorsese, DiCaprio, and De Niro Done It Again?

Plus: Apple's Jon Stewart problem.
Sonny Bunch
Oct 24, 2023

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss the cancellation of Jon Stewart’s show by Apple. Was it driven by fear of criticizing China, or, possibly, something far more prosaic? Then we set our sights on Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese’s new film starring Martin Scorsese and his two most frequent onscreen collaborators, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. There’s much to discuss about Scorsese’s epic, which focuses on the murders of the Osage people in Oklahoma in the 1920s and asks who can tell their story. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for our bonus episode, a Martin Scorsese movie draft. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

