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Hegseth Acts Like A Child In Front of Congress

Sam Stein's avatar
Will Saletan's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Saletan
Apr 29, 2026
∙ Paid

Sam Stein and Will Saletan give their takes on Pete Hegseth’s heated appearance on Capitol Hill, where questions about the $25 billion war with Iran quickly turned into personal attacks and repeated deflections. Hegseth spent much of his time avoiding accountability, focusing instead on blaming Democrats, raising questions about how he is approaching one of the most consequential national security roles in the world.

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