27
12

Senate Republicans’ Mind-Boggling Abdication on Hegseth

Jokes and softball questions in their short hearing for this nominee unfit for the powerful office of secretary of defense.
Tim Miller
Jan 14, 2025
27
12
There has never been a nominee for secretary of defense as manifestly unfit as Pete Hegseth. He doesn’t have the experience, the knowledge, the skills, or the character to lead the American military. The worst part is: Senate Republicans know it. They’ve all but admitted it. And they’re going to vote for him anyway.

Tim Miller takes them to task for their irresponsibility.

The Bulwark
Tim Miller
