Senate Republicans’ Mind-Boggling Abdication on Hegseth

There has never been a nominee for secretary of defense as manifestly unfit as Pete Hegseth. He doesn’t have the experience, the knowledge, the skills, or the character to lead the American military. The worst part is: Senate Republicans know it. They’ve all but admitted it. And they’re going to vote for him anyway.

Tim Miller takes them to task for their irresponsibility.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.