Tesla Crashing Hard, and Elon Blames Everyone but Himself

JVL and Andrew Egger go over the disaster that was Tesla's latest earnings call. Cybertruck sales have tanked by 50%. The “affordable” Tesla is nowhere to be found. Profits are drying up. Carbon credit revenue is vanishing. And yet Elon Musk says he wants more control of the company. What could go wrong? We talk about the cult of Elon, the myth of the robo-taxi, the collapse of Tesla’s European sales, and the increasingly absurd PR spin Musk is trying to pull off.

