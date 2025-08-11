The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
87
22

Trump’s DC Press Conference Was Genuinely Horrifying

Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan V. Last's avatar
Andrew Egger's avatar
Sam Stein
,
Jonathan V. Last
, and
Andrew Egger
Aug 11, 2025
∙ Paid
87
22
Share

JVL, Sam Stein, and Andrew Egger take on Donald Trump’s latest press conference—part authoritarian cosplay, part surreal stand-up routine. From talking about “good violence” and floating military takeovers of blue cities, to comparing DC to Baghdad and rambling about a new presidential ballroom, the spectacle was as bizarre as it was alarming.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture