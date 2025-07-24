The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Wow! South Park Just Nuked Trump

Tim Miller's avatar
Sonny Bunch's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sonny Bunch
Jul 24, 2025
∙ Paid
37
17
South Park didn’t just go after Trump—they obliterated him. Tim Miller and Sonny Bunch break down the season premiere, from Trump’s cartoon lawsuit frenzy to his desert PSA with googly eyes. Yes, really.

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

