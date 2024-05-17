Recently in The Bulwark:

Overtime is for everyone. If you’re a subscriber: thank you. If you’re not, there’s no better time to subscribe to Bulwark+ than today. If you like today’s issue, you can share this newsletter with someone you think would value it.

IN AN AGE OF POLITICAL POLARIZATION and tribalism, “heterodoxy” has become an increasingly popular concept for the tribeless, denoting people and ideas that defy traditional left/right descriptions. The Heterodox Academy, cofounded by renowned psychologist and author Jonathan Haidt in 2015 in reaction to progressive groupthink in academia, is the most prominent example; but the label is also embraced by what Radley Balko identified as the “new genre of heterodox punditry”—as found in publications like Quillette, UnHerd, and the Free Press. Amid competing and stultifying orthodoxies, the concept of heterodoxy can feel like a refreshing alternative.

READ THE REST.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Did you know? Bulwark+ members can listen to an ad-free version of these podcasts on the player of their choice.

Learn more at Bulwark+ Podcast FAQ .

POOLMAN, THE DIRECTORIAL DEBUT from star Chris Pine, is a sort of movie I sometimes think of as a “pseudo-noir.” Defining film noir is notoriously tricky; as Eddie Muller wrote in the author’s note of his visual history of the subject, Dark City, “Essayists argued over what it was and which films qualified. Was noir a genre? Was it a style? Academics tried to pin it down and dissect it. In the process, they managed to drain the life’s blood out of the films.” Suffice to say, when we think of noir, we think of smoky, black-and-white city streets; angular, suffocating cityscapes; labyrinthine plots; and gunslinging gumshoes and femme fatales. Whether or not one considers The Maltese Falcon or Touch of Evil or Nightmare Alley (the 1947 original) noir or noir-adjacent or noirish, they all gave off similar vibes.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Friday! Today’s Overtime will be a little shorter than usual, as I have family in town. Our behind-the-scenes pics from Sixth & I will come on Monday.

Eric Adams… The philosopher king of NYC.

People and Practices… Governing is more than priorities, more than policy, more than power (Andy Smarick)

School in Kharkiv… is dystopian.

Kyiv is dark… And there are rolling blackouts. (The Counteroffensive)

…and in Houston… The city is in damage control mode after severe storms (USA Today)

Lawmakers Turn Trump Trial Trip… Into Republican Rite of Passage (NOTUS)

Dabney Coleman… RIP (LATimes).

The Martha-Ann Alito story… Just keeps hitting dead ends.

Republicans vow a robust 'ballot harvesting' operation… after years of protest and fraud claims (NBC)

UPCOMING EVENTS

Tech support questions? Email members@thebulwark.com. Questions for me? Respond to this message.

—30—

Editorial photos provided by Getty Images. For full credits, please consult the article.