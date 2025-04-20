Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
7
17

How a Bold Strategy On Trump Might Actually Work

Tim Miller's avatar
Sam Stein's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Sam Stein
Apr 20, 2025
∙ Paid
7
17
Share

Tim Miller and Sam Stein discuss the new strategy from some Democrats, like Sen. Chris Van Hollen and Rep. Jason Crow, finally starting to push back on Trump’s deportation tactics and why it might actually be good politics to do the right thing, while stepping away from Gavin Newsom’s strategy of calling it a “distraction.”

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+ Takes
Audio
Bulwark+ Takes brings you bite-sized takes on the news of the day from the entire Bulwark team. This is the home to ad-free video shorts, Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, and live event archives. The news cycle doesn’t slow down, and neither do we.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sam Stein's avatar
Sam Stein
Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Recent Episodes
Bulwark on Sunday: What You Should Be Reading Right Now (w/ Jay Nordlinger)
  William Kristol
“They Will Be Killed” Trump Orders Afghan Refugees to Self-Deport
  Tim Miller and Will Selber
Anger and Fear Keep Foreign Visitors Away From US
  Tim Miller
Trump’s BIGGEST Grift Yet—We Have RECEIPTS!
  Tim Miller
Senator Confirms Abrego Garcia Alive, While Bukele Makes Sick Jokes
  Tim Miller
Tim Miller: This Judge Wiped The Floor With Trump
  Tim Miller
New Poll Is A Disaster For Trump
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell