How Dumb Is 'Godzilla x Kong'?
9
0:00
-35:52

How Dumb Is 'Godzilla x Kong'?

Plus: are observers giving the tech streamers a pass?
Sonny Bunch
Apr 02, 2024
Before we get started: you’re running out of time to pick up tickets to the live show at the Bryant Street Alamo Drafthouse in DC. Tuesday, April 9. We’re talking Arrival. It’s gonna be great! Tickets are just seven bucks, you really have no excuse not to be there.

‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ (MovieStillsDB)

Yes, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is dumb. But is it fun dumb or dumb dumb? That’s the question Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) endeavor to answer this week. Before that, they talk about the Entertainment Strategy Guy’s suggestion that we’re all being a little too hard on the traditional studios and their forays into streaming and a little too easy on the tech giants and their forays into streaming. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for the bonus episode, in which we suggest some silly franchise crossovers. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!

9 Comments
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
