The Secret Podcast
How Lindsey Graham Became *That Guy*
How Lindsey Graham Became *That Guy*

What makes an individual, or a party, vulnerable to the authoritarian impulse?
Jonathan V. Last
and
Will Saletan
May 12, 2023
(Composite photo alteration / Original photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

JVL sits down with Will Saletan to talk about his book on The Corruption of Lindsey Graham. It’s a *much* more free-flowing and philosophical discussion than I’d planned. If you’re game for a journey, you might like it.

