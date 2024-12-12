How Trump Bullies His Way To Power

A.B. Stoddard and Bill Kristol discuss the many congresspeople falling in line with Donald Trump's controversial nominations for his administration, particularly Pete Hegseth as he continues to court politicians for support.

