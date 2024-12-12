Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
7

How Trump Bullies His Way To Power

William Kristol
and
A.B. Stoddard
Dec 12, 2024
∙ Paid
7
Share

A.B. Stoddard and Bill Kristol discuss the many congresspeople falling in line with Donald Trump's controversial nominations for his administration, particularly Pete Hegseth as he continues to court politicians for support.

Bill Kristol in Morning Shots

A.B. Stoddard: "Trump’s New Team Is a Gift to America’s Enemies"

Marc Caputo: "Trump World’s Confirmation Playbook: Speak Loudly and Unleash the MAGA Dogs"

Leave a comment

Bulwark+Live is the home for daily short-form videos, archived live events, and livestreams for Bulwark+ members. Add this feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
Bulwark+Live
Audio
Home to periodic Bulwark+ member-only livestreams, live event archives and ad-free video shorts.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
A.B. Stoddard
William Kristol
Recent Episodes
Chris Wray Hands Trump an Early Xmas Gift
  Mona Charen and Benjamin Parker
The GOP Retreats to Doral
  Tim Miller and Sam Stein
Ro Khanna Wants Musk to Disclose His Finances
  Sam Stein
Will’s Take: Trump’s Immigration Lie
  Will Saletan
Illegal Immigrants for Trump?
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Trump Calls for Jailing Jan. 6th Committee Members in First Post-Election Sitdown Interview
  Sam Stein and Andrew Egger
The Case For Biden to Give Preemptive Pardons to Trump Targets
  Sam Stein