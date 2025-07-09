The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
9
6

ICE's Reign of Terror In LA: “We Can Go Anywhere!"

Sam Stein's avatar
William Kristol's avatar
Sam Stein
and
William Kristol
Jul 09, 2025
∙ Paid
9
6
Share

Sam Stein and Bill Kristol break down the disturbing scenes unfolding in Los Angeles, where ICE and National Guard troops are patrolling MacArthur Park like it’s a war zone. Despite no riots, no unrest, and no request for help from local authorities, federal forces in camo and on horseback are conducting an overt show of force, all under the banner of i…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture