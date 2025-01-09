Recently in The Bulwark:

THE 2024 ELECTION RESULTS ARE IN THE BOOKS. Congress ended this ignominious chapter with dignity, order, and brevity. And Donald Trump didn’t deserve it—either the presidency or the deference to norms. But it’s official now. He won, and we have to figure out what to do next.

OVER THE PAST FEW DAYS, Elon Musk has been helping fuel a ragestorm on X about “grooming gangs” in the United Kingdom, a story that first made news in the small town of Rotherham in the early 2010s and recently resurfaced with the publication of shocking excerpts from some of the cases.

THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE is scheduled to hold a hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Trump’s choice for secretary of defense, on January 14. There are few positions as important as the one Hegseth seeks. Criticisms of the former Army major and Fox News weekend host have mostly focused on the serious accusations of sexual assault against him, reports of alcohol abuse, and his alleged mismanagement of two charity groups. These are serious issues, but there is a more fundamental question that the president-elect, his advisors, and every senator should ask about Hegseth: Does he have the skills and experience to succeed in the job?

ON TUESDAY, U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE AILEEN CANNON once again handed Donald J. Trump a legal win that’s only tangentially tethered to actual law. In response to an emergency motion filed by Trump’s co-defendants in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case (Waltine Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira), Judge Cannon issued an order preventing Special Counsel Jack Smith’s release of his final report in order “to preserve the status quo.” In all likelihood, this portends yet another checkmate on the rule of law.

IMAGINE THIS SCENARIO: Department of Homeland Security agents storm a meatpacking plant in the South, a show of force in the largest workplace raid in a decade. Rounding up workers, they target those who appear to be Latinos, without regard for citizenship. They don’t ask for documentation until hours later. A worker, overcome by fear, makes a run for it and is tackled by immigration agents, with one putting a boot on the worker’s neck for over 20 seconds, as a video of the encounter shows.

Happy Wednesday! Winter break is not yet over here, with a second “real” snow day. Prayers for our California staff and readers impacted by the fires. Stay safe!

The Future Of Fire… Cannot Look Like Its Present (Patrick Redford, Defector)

Where is the January 6th Plaque? You’ll have to ask Speaker Johnson.

“President Rump…” You can’t make this up: his own attorneys!

The Great Crypto Crash… Trump will usher in a speculative frenzy. (Annie Lowery, The Atlantic🎁)

The Republican Superstars Eager to Wish You Happy Birthday… Matt Gaetz, George Santos, Roger Stone — the celebrity-video app Cameo has become a key stop for embattled or notorious political figures. (NYT)

Southern states bracing… for their biggest snowstorm in years (WaPo)

Man With Machete and Knives… Arrested at Capitol Just Before Trump Arrived (Mediaite)

