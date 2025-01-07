Conspiracy Nuts Rule the World! How the Hell Do We Fight?

Tom Joscelyn joins Bill Kristol to discuss the legacy of January 6th, the critical information the January 6th committee uncovered, the implications of Kash Patel's threats to prosecute those who stood up against Donald Trump, and the importance of holding the line for reality.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.