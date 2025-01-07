Playback speed
Conspiracy Nuts Rule the World! How the Hell Do We Fight?

William Kristol
Jan 07, 2025
Tom Joscelyn joins Bill Kristol to discuss the legacy of January 6th, the critical information the January 6th committee uncovered, the implications of Kash Patel's threats to prosecute those who stood up against Donald Trump, and the importance of holding the line for reality.

