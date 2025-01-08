Playback speed
Liam Donovan and Brendan Boyle: The Great Grift

Tim Miller
Jan 08, 2025
∙ Paid
5
4
Share

Trump talked a lot more about Hannibal Lecter during the campaign than one of his actual top priorities: extending his 2017 tax cuts. With those $4.5 trillion in cuts set to expire by the end of the year, that's the first major item of business for congressional Republicans. But how they get paid for will affect people's lives. Tim takes a deep dive into the reconciliation process that would allow Republicans to make deep cuts to programs without having to work with Democrats. Plus, the billionaire plutocrats staffing the new administration and the potential for corruption.

Rep. Brendan Boyle and Liam Donovan join Tim Miller.

Ad-free editions of The Bulwark Podcast are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Tim Miller
