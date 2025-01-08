Aileen Cannon's SCOTUS Audition

The gang discuss Aileen Cannon continuing to be a completely stooge for Donald Trump by ordering Merrick Garland not to release Jack Smith’s report on the incoming president. They also unpack President Joe Biden’s latest interview and Trump’s insane desires to bring Canada and Greenland into the United States.

