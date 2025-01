Recently fired Inspector General Mark Greenblatt joins Sam Stein to discuss the Trump administration’s unprecedented purge of inspectors general, the importance of having independent oversight, and what happens going forward.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+Live is home to short videos, livestreams and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-hand side of the player to toggle to audio.