Introducing: The Bulwark’s Secret Weapon (w/ Jared Poland)

Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky sit down with Jared Poland, one of the unsung heroes behind The Bulwark’s rapid response team. Jared spends his days consuming endless hours of Trump rallies, right-wing interviews, and congressional hearings, so you don’t have to. He opens up about his personal journey, from growing up in a conservative Tennessee family and joining a frat at Ole Miss, to how Trump, COVID, and January 6th pushed him away from the GOP.

